First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

