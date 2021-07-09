First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Financial Contrast

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.56 $53.84 million $3.93 9.78 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.83 $19.22 million $1.70 14.30

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 27.39% 9.12% 1.21% Citizens & Northern 22.09% 10.77% 1.43%

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.62%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than First Financial.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats First Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 81 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

