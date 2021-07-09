First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

