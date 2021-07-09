Fireball Market Cap Hits $87,839.13 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00013499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $87,839.13 and approximately $291.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00255467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,734 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

