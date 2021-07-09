Financial Survey: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) versus AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -118.43% N/A -101.89% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Remark and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.55%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remark and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 16.14 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -9.11 AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Remark has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Remark beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

