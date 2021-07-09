Financial Analysis: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17% CSG Systems International 5.69% 19.84% 6.39%

47.1% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 10.10 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -10.31 CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.52 $58.71 million $2.64 17.31

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 4 0 2.80 CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.30%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and e-mail messages; and cloud-based integrated suite of solutions for range of industries. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment companies, and government markets. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

