FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $384.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

