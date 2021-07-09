FIL Ltd Sells 33,867 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

