FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 490.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 207,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

