Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
