Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

