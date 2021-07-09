Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIE. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a one year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.09.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.