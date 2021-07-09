FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $295.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.32 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

