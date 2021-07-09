Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $10,228,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,785.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

