Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,747 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $43.42 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.