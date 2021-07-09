Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 814 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

