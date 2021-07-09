Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

