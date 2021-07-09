Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Casa Systems by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

