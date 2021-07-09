Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $27,764.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00121180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00164148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,412.82 or 0.99940931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.14 or 0.00948597 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

