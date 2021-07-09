Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $515.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

