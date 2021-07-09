Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.29. The company has a market cap of $990.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

