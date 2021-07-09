Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.15. 304,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $987.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

