F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $637.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.80 million and the highest is $640.30 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.09 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

