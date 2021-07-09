F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.