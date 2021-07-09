EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $341.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

