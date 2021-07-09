Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.65.

EIF stock opened at C$39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$25.35 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

