Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.65.

Shares of EIF opened at C$39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.35 and a 1 year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

