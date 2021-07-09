Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 12,987 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

