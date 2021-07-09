Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is Courage Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Courage Capital Management LLC cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,934,000 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 6.6% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

