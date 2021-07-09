Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Everi stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Everi by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

