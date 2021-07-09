Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 584.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Everi worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

