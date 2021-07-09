Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.