Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,010,082 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.34.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

