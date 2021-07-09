Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

