Erin Thomas Morton Sells 75,675 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 840,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,695. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $73,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

