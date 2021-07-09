Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00018570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $194.93 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,791.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.78 or 0.06354535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.01463137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00394404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00149337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00618284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00414391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00327611 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

