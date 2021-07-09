Equitable Trust Co. Takes $567,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.