Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,065 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $23,604,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

