Equitable Trust Co. Sells 19,195 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

