Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,535 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

