Equitable Trust Co. Has $463,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,707 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.