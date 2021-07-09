Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

