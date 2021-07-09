Equitable Trust Co. Buys 512 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CCMP opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.49. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

