Equitable Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.33.

EQB stock opened at C$138.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.39. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$66.00 and a 52 week high of C$153.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

