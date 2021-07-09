Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. WBI Investments lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.