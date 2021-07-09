Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $612,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

