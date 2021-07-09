Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.