Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 1,623.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 170,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

