Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENT. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Shares of Entain stock traded up GBX 41.09 ($0.54) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,861.59 ($24.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,364,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.39. The stock has a market cap of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.96. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

