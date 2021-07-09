Enigma (ENG) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00378129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003177 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.06 or 0.01611921 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

