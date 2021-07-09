Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.86.

ENB opened at C$49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.19. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

